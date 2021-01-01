Perfect your chip shots and start landing your golf ball right next to the hole when you practice with the Callaway Chip Stix Training Aid. This lightweight, innovative training aid will help you fine tune your swing for the ultimate in Tour-level technique. Eliminate common chipping faults while enhancing spin for superior control. Easily attaches to the end of any wedge or iron, completely transforming your club. Helps to quickly eliminates common chipping swing flaws Easily attaches to any wedge or iron Improve short game performance and save strokes Create maximum spin for better control and stopping power Ideal for golfers of all skill levels