Chippewa Tribe Indigenous Native American USA American Flag Tote Bag

This Chippewa Tribe Indigenous Native American USA American Flag merch drew inspiration from art, myths, legends, folklore, mythology, tribes, stories, artifacts of Navajo, Sioux and Cherokee Tribes and Native American religions, wisdom and spirituality. Do you have pride in your Native American roots and celebrate happy Indigenous People’s Day not Columbus Day? We designed these tribal pattern graphics art and decor for International Day of the World’s Indigenous People. 16” x 16” bag with two 14” long and 1” wide black cotton webbing strap handles. Made of a lightweight, spun polyester canvas-like fabric. All seams and stress points are double-stitched for durability, and the reinforced bottom flattens to fit more items and hold larger objects. Spot clean/dry clean only.