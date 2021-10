Chippin' Dippin' Cabernet Sippin' Funny Summer Hard Seltzer Premium T-Shirt

Perfect as party supplies or for boating, a bar crawl, sitting in a beach chair or showing your love of hard seltzer, wine, mixed drinks or craft beer at a party. Great item for summer and out on a lake or beach. Also great for people who like chips & dip Great as a Christmas gift to your family or friend or for your next party. Pick this up with a swimsuit for your next vacation, or getting out in the sun, on a kayak in the heat. If you love white wine, riesling, cabernet, pinot or red wine this is perfect This premium t-shirt is made of lightweight fine jersey fabric Fit: Men’s fit runs small, size up for a looser fit. Women’s fit is true to size, order usual size.