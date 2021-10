Chloé - Chloé's ivory top features bar-embroidered shoulders and lustrous mother-of-pearl buttons at the cuffs for a graceful verve that's been the house's hallmark since 1952. Crafted from cotton-blend voile that's twilled with understated stripes, it's lined in diaphanous crepe and falls in a series of gathers to the breezy hem. Wear it to bring a sophisticated note to weekend denim.