Chloé - There's an earthiness to the knitwear in Gabriela Hearst's recent Chloé collection, which imparts these black leather Franne boots with a tactile construction. They're Italian-made from wingtip-perforated calfskin, panelled with rib-knitted sock cuffs for a cosy fit and feel, then set on a sturdy block heel and tread sole. Wear them beneath cropped trousers and tailored trench coats.