Chloe Skinny Capri Jeans In Plus Size - Optic White - 14W - Also in: 18W, 22W

With a cool capri length and flattering slim fit, this jean is definitely on your must-wear list for summer. NYDJ\'s Chloe Capri Jeans in Plus Size feature a slim silhouette with pre-rolled cuffs, so your strolls along the beach and in town just got stepped up a chic notch. Our Lift Tuck® Technology uses a proprietary slimming panel with a patented criss-cross design to shape and support your curves, so you can look, feel and wear a size smaller. Finished with five-pocket styling, zip fly and button closure.