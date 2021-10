With a cool capri length and flattering slim fit, this jean is definitely on your must-wear list for summer. NYDJ\'s Chloe Capri Jeans with Raw Cuffs feature a slim silhouette with raw cuffs for a dose of vintage cool. Our Lift Tuck® Technology uses a proprietary slimming panel with a patented criss-cross design to shape and support your curves, so you can look, feel and wear a size smaller. Finished with five-pocket styling, zip fly and button closure.