Choclit 100% Melanin Black History Month T-Shirt

Choclit 100% Melanin Black History Month. For African Americans to honor and celebrate your African ancestry and heritage. Apparel for black men and women proud of their beautiful melanin identity. Celebrate juneteenth, freedom, equality and Black Lives Matter movement. Afrocentric design for teacher, student, educator to celebrate black pride, for black educated women, for black queens and black power advocates, and black lives matter supporters. Lightweight, Classic fit, Double-needle sleeve and bottom hem