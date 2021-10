*Trust this waterproof insulated boot to get you there in dry warm comfort *Premium full-grain waterproof leather upper *8" shaft height *Timber-Dry™ waterproof breathable bootie construction ensures feet stay dry *Lace-up closure with rustproof hardware and fully gusseted tongue *400g Primaloft® ECO insulation is made with partially recycled materials *Removable anti-fatigue footbed *Cushioning EVA midsole *Partially recycled rubber lug sole