Honor Choice Bluetooth Earbuds Headphone Dual-Microphone, Noise Reduction for Calls, IP54 Waterproof and Dustproof Earphone, White

v? Premium Sound Quality? The finely tuned 7mm diaphragm produces clear vocals with clean deep bass, especially on mid and high tone, along with full-bodied sound across the entire frequency range. v? 24-hour Long Battery life? Up to 6 hours of music playback on a single charge, up to 24 hours when used with the charging case. Up to 4 hours of call time on a single charge. Earphone battery: 55 mAh. Charging case battery: 500 mAh. v? Intuitive Touch Controls at Your Fingertips? Both earphones are equipped with touch-res ponsives sensors, which give you complete control of the audio, freeing you from the cumbersome button presses. v? IP54 Waterproof and Dust Resistance Verified? Honor Choice Earbuds has passed the IP54 waterproof and dustproof certification. The earbuds can be used in harsh environments. Waterproof, dustproof, and free from rain and dust.