A riot of colors, textures and geometric rubber spikes channels '80s track-and-field energy in a modern take-no-prisoners street sneaker that doesn't do boring. Exaggerated in both proportion and attitude, it jumps every hurdle and clears every vault to shot-put you out of just staying put. 2" heel; 1/2" platform(size 8.5) Lace-up style with toggle closure Removable insole Synthetic and textile upper and lining/rubber and synthetic sole Imported