Citizens of Humanity Chrissy Sculpt High Rise Skinny in Denim-Light. - size 28 (also in 23, 24, 25, 26, 27, 29, 30, 31, 32) Citizens of Humanity Chrissy Sculpt High Rise Skinny in Denim-Light. - size 28 (also in 23, 24, 25, 26, 27, 29, 30, 31, 32) 98% cotton 2% spandex. Light fading and distressed detail. Zip fly with button closure. 5-pocket design. 12 at the knee narrows to 9 at the leg opening. Made in USA. CITI-WJ1518. 1611B-1152. Established in 2003, Citizens of Humanity is renowned in the fashion industry for its pioneering approach to premium denim. With an uncompromising focus on fit, fabric and wash. Citizens of Humanity jeans are the ultimate luxury denim.