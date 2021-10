Born To Serve Christ Since 2007 is perfect for the Christian faith believer and Jesus Christ follower to wear to church, Sunday school, or anytime. Perfect for the Baptized and Born Again Christian. This religious themed 14th birthday design is perfect for your Christian Mom or Christian Dad for their birthday party. This premium t-shirt is made of lightweight fine jersey fabric Fit: Men’s fit runs small, size up for a looser fit. Women’s fit is true to size, order usual size.