Ben-Amun Jewelry Christian Cross with Pearls Pendant 24k Gold Plated Necklace Made in New York

Part of the Ben-Amun Pearl & Crystal Collection, the divine necklace features pendant of three silver-tone stations with Swarovski Crystals that collides seamlessly with wedding, anniversaries, and as a transitional statement piece from evening to casual wear to elevate charm and elegance. Ben-Amun jewelry is assembled by highly skilled jewelers with quality material and immense attention to detail. A well crafted luxury jewelry that truly makes a woman feel feminine and elegant. The perfect gift for yourself or your cherish loved one. Intended use: Wedding, Valentines Day, Anniversary, Mothers Day, Birthday, Evening Parties, Special Occasions, Holidays, Casual Wear, and Photography Material: 24k Gold Electroplated Tin Alloy, Made in New York