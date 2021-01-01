Christian Forgiven Tote Bag

This Vintage Christian Forgiven tee is a great gift for Christians, believers, and Christ followers, Bible believing, Christian, Jesus, motivational, inspirational,, bible verse and bible quotes. Christian Forgiven Christian Men, Women, Youth 16” x 16” bag with two 14” long and 1” wide black cotton webbing strap handles. Made of a lightweight, spun polyester canvas-like fabric. All seams and stress points are double-stitched for durability, and the reinforced bottom flattens to fit more items and hold larger objects. Spot clean/dry clean only.