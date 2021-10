What it is: A lip oil that envelops lips in a luminous glossy layer of Rouge Louboutin. What it does: It instantly beautifies, softens and hydrates lips thanks to its jojoba oil base for the ultimate pampering experience. Its ultra-light and nonsticky texture nurtures and caresses lips, providing a perfect seamless application. The result is a luscious, visually ultra-plump pout. This elixir is encased in crystal-like clear walls carved with an