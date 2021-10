The timeless circle skirt silhouette utilizes a panel construction to seamlessly unite eight pieces of full-grain lambskin each of which is aniline-dyed in a European tannery to ensure that its natural texture and grains are beautifully retained. Designed for a high-rise fit and intended to hit at the mid-calf the Christiane unites fine Italian craftsmanship with signature Ralph Lauren details like a full lining cut from our script-logo jacquard fabrication.