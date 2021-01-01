Christmas Bakery Cookie Tree Math Teacher Tote Bag

The Math Teacher Fractions Xmas Cookie Tree With Icing Decorations and Snowflakes is great for mathematicians who loves Christmas. Just right for math teachers. Gift idea for favorite teachers. Make them happy for their great work. 16” x 16” bag with two 14” long and 1” wide black cotton webbing strap handles. Made of a lightweight, spun polyester canvas-like fabric. All seams and stress points are double-stitched for durability, and the reinforced bottom flattens to fit more items and hold larger objects. Spot clean/dry clean only.