Christmas Pug Santa Hat And Lights Dog Full Moon Xmas Pug Tote Bag

Celebrate this year Christmas season with this super cute pug wearing a Santa hat and Christmas lights in front of the full moon. Perfect for pug mom, boxer dad, dog lovers and everyone who is a pug owner. Makes a lovely pug gift for xmas season. Works also great as a Christmas Pajama for the whole family who loves dogs and pug puppies. 16” x 16” bag with two 14” long and 1” wide black cotton webbing strap handles. Made of a lightweight, spun polyester canvas-like fabric. All seams and stress points are double-stitched for durability, and the reinforced bottom flattens to fit more items and hold larger objects. Spot clean/dry clean only.