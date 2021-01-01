Let me pour you a tall glass of get over it Cat Christmas Tote Bag

Let me pour you a tall glass of get over it Cat T-shirt, Let, me, pour, you, a, tall, glass, of, get, over, it, Cat, glass Cat T-shirt, pour, tall, glass, t-shirt, katino, straw, suck, shirt, featuring, cool, cat, funny, quote, perfect, lovers, show Let me pour you a tall glass of get over it Cat T-shirt, pour, tall, glass, cat, t-shirt, funny, tee, shirt, characteristic, gift, love, occasion, waiting, add, cart, make, awesome, present, dad, mom, grandpa, grandma, husband, wife, friends, son 16” x 16” bag with two 14” long and 1” wide black cotton webbing strap handles. Made of a lightweight, spun polyester canvas-like fabric. All seams and stress points are double-stitched for durability, and the reinforced bottom flattens to fit more items and hold larger objects. Spot clean/dry clean only.