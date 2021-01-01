Shock Doctor Chrome Mouthguard Case, Chrome Silver

Stow away your mouthguard and keep it clean and protected until your next practice with the Shock Doctor® Chrome Mouthguard Case. The ventilated case is equipped with a carabiner clip to easily attach to you backpack or gear bag, and also features an integrated drip slot to remove excess moisture and grime after use. Mouthguard Case Features Heavy duty exterior keeps your mouthguard protected from outside forces during transportation Carabiner clip is integrated with the handle to attach to your equipment bag Strategic ventilation ports accelerate airflow to keep the inside of the case cool Drip slot at the bottom helps excess moisture and grime escape Chrome finish