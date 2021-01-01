MVMT Chrono Black Stianless Steel Chronograph Bracelet Watch

From the Chrono Collection. A MVMT icon. The Chrono 45MM brings a sleek minimalism to a traditional aviation timepiece, with a bold chronograph movement on a clean dial built to make a statement. It also features a striking all-black colorway. Quartz movement Black ion-plated stainless steel bezel Hardened mineral crystal Black dial Bar hour markers Three-hand style Three subdials Date window at between 4 and 5 o'clock Black ion-plated stainless steel bracelet Deployment buckle Imported FEATURES Water-resistant to 5 ATM SIZE Black ion-plated stainless steel case, 45mm (1.77") Black ion-plated stainless steel case, 22mm (0.87"). Men Accessories - Watches And Gifts > Mvmt > Saks Fifth Avenue > Barneys. MVMT. Color: Black.