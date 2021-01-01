Black ion-plated stainless steel case with a black leather strap. Fixed black ion-plated bezel. Black (skeleton center) dial with rose gold-tone hands and index hour markers. Minute markers around the outer rim. The Emporio Armani Eagle appears at the 12 o'clock position. Dial Type: Analog. Chronograph - two sub-dials displaying: 60 second and 24 hours. Automatic movement. Scratch resistant mineral crystal. Pull / push crown. Transparent case back. Round case shape. Case size: 43 mm. Case thickness: 12 mm. Band width: 20 mm. Tang clasp. Water resistant at 50 meters / 165 feet. Functions: chronograph, hour, minute, second. Dress watch style. Emporio Armani Chronograph Automatic Black Dial Mens Watch AR60012.