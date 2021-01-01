Stainless steel case with a stainless steel bracelet. Fixed stainless steel bezel. Black dial with silver-tone skeleton hands and index hour markers. Minute markers. Dial Type: Analog. Date display at the 3 o'clock position. Chronograph - three sub-dials displaying: 60 second, 60 minute and 1/10th of a second. Quartz movement. Scratch resistant Hardlex crystal. Solid case back. Case size: 43 mm. Case thickness: 12 mm. Round case shape. Band width: 21 mm. Band length: 7.25 inches. Fold over clasp with a safety release. Water resistant at 100 meters / 330 feet. Functions: chronograph, date, hour, minute, second. Sport watch style. Seiko Chronograph Black Dial Mens Watch SKS539.