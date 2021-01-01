Stainless steel case with a stainless steel bracelet. Fixed stainless steel bezel displaying tachymeter markings. Black dial with luminous silver-tone hands and index hour markers. Minute markers around the outer rim. Dial Type: Analog. Luminescent hands. Date display at the 4 o'clock position. Chronograph - three sub-dials displaying: 60 second, 60 minute and 24 hours. Quartz movement. Scratch resistant Hardlex crystal. Pull / push crown. Solid case back. Round case shape. Case size: 44 mm. Case thickness: 13 mm. Band width: 22 mm. Fold over clasp with a push button release. Water resistant at 100 meters / 330 feet. Functions: chronograph, tachymeter, date, hour, minute, second. Casual watch style. Seiko Chronograph Black Dial Mens Watch SSB299P1.