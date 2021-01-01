Black-plated stainless steel case with a black-plated stainless steel bracelet. Fixed black-plated bezel. Black dial with luminous black hands and Arabic numeral hour markers. Minute markers. Arabic numeral minute markers (at 5 minute intervals) around the outer rim. Dial Type: Analog. Luminescent hands and markers. Date display at the 3 o'clock position. Chronograph - two sub-dials displaying: 60 second and 60 minute. Eco-drive movement. Scratch resistant mineral crystal. Pull / push crown. Solid case back. Round case shape. Case size: 41 mm. Case thickness: 12 mm. Band width: 20 mm. Fold over clasp with a push button release. Water resistant at 100 meters / 330 feet. Functions: chronograph, date, hour, minute, second. Casual watch style. Citizen Chronograph Black Dial Black-plated Mens Watch CA7047-86E.