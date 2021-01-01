Citizen Chronograph Eco-Drive Black Dial Mens Watch CA0438-52E

Black stainless steel case and bracelet. Black bezel. Black dial with silver-tone hands and index hour markers. Dial Type: Analog. Luminescent hands and markers. Date display at the 3 o'clock position. Chronograph - sub-dials displaying: 24 hours, 60 minutes, 60 seconds. Citizen Caliber B612 eco-drive movement. Scratch resistant mineral crystal. Round case shape, case size: 41 mm. Deployment clasp. Water resistant at 100 meters / 330 feet. Functions: chronograph, date, hour, minute, second. Watch label: Japan Movt. Citizen Chronograph Black Dial Mens Watch CA0438-52E.