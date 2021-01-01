Black titanium case with a black leather strap. Fixed black titanium bezel. Green dial with luminous black hands and Arabic numeral hour markers. Minute markers around the outer rim. Dial Type: Analog. Luminescent hands and markers. Date display at the 6 o'clock position. Day of the week display centered on the 12 o'clock positions. Chronograph - two sub-dials displaying: 30 minutes and 1/10. Ronda 8040.N quartz movement. Scratch resistant sapphire crystal. Pull / push crown. Solid case back. Round case shape. Case size: 48 mm. Case thickness: 15 mm. Band width: 25 mm. Tang clasp. Water resistant at 100 meters / 330 feet. Functions: chronograph, tachymeter, hour, minute, second. Chronorally Series. Casual watch style. Watch label: Swiss Made. Edox Chronograph Quartz Green Dial Watch 38001 TINGN V3.