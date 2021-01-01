Stainless steel case with a black silicone strap. Uni-directional rotating stainless steel bezel. Silver-tone dial with silver-tone arrow-shaped hands and index hour markers. Arabic numeral minute markers (at 5 minute intervals). Minute markers around the outer rim. Dial Type: Analog. Luminescent hands and markers. Date display at the 4 o'clock position. Chronograph - three black sub-dials displaying: 60 minute, 12 hour and 1/20th of a second. Miyota caliber OS60 quartz movement. Scratch resistant Flame Fusion crystal. Screw down crown. Solid case back. Round case shape. Case size: 40 mm. Case thickness: 13 mm. Band width: 26 mm. Band length: 7 inches. Tang clasp. Water resistant at 200 meters / 660 feet. Functions: chronograph, date, hour, minute, second. Cruise Series. Sport watch style. Watch label: Japan Movt. Technomarine Chronograph Quartz Silver Dial Ladies Watch TM-115269.