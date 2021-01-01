Stainless steel case with a stainless steel bracelet. Fixed stainless steel bezel. Silver dial with luminous silver-tone hands and index hour markers. Minute markers. Tachymeter markings around the outer rim. Dial Type: Analog. Luminescent hands and markers. Date display at the 4 o'clock position. Chronograph - three black sub-dials displaying: 60 minute, 60 second and 24 hour. Citizen caliber Eco-Drive H500 eco-drive movement. Scratch resistant mineral crystal. Pull / push crown. Solid case back. Round case shape. Case size: 40 mm. Case thickness: 11.2 mm. Band width: 20 mm. Fold over clasp with a push button release. Water resistant at 100 meters / 330 feet. Functions: chronograph, tachymeter, date, GMT, second time zone, hour, minute, second, solar-powered. Sport watch style. Watch label: Japan Movt. Citizen Chronograph Silver Dial Mens Watch AT2390-82A.