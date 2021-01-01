Silver-tone stainless steel case with a black leather strap. Uni-directional rotating silver-tone stainless steel bezel. Grey dial with luminous silver-tone hands and index hour markers. Minute markers. 1/100th second markers. tachymeter markers around the outer rim. Dial Type: Analog. Luminescent hands and markers. Date display between the 4 and 5 o'clock positions. Chronograph - three sub-dials displaying: 60 second, 30 minute and 12 hours. Breitling Calibre 01 Automatic movement, containing 47 Jewels, composed of 346 parts, bitting at 28800 vph, and has a power reserve of approximately 70 hours. Scratch resistant sapphire crystal. Screw locked crown. Solid case back. Round case shape, case size: 44 mm, case thickness: 16.95 mm. Band width: 22 mm. Fold over with push button release clasp. Water resistant at 500 meters / 1650 feet. Functions: chronograph, column wheel, date, hour, minute, second, chronometer. Dive watch style. Watch label: Swiss Made. Breitling Chronomat B01 Chronograph Automatic Grey Dial Mens Watch AB0115101F1P2.