Chrysoprase Gold Necklace/earrings

Beth Friedman, jewelry designer goldsmith, creates this stunning, timeless necklace and earrings set from the finest natural gemstones and gold over sterling (vermeil). Gorgeous Rich green chrysoprase melon-shaped gemstone beads are interspersed with 18 karat gold over sterling silver granulated and handcrafted beads which have a brushed matte finish. The set includes matching dangle wire pierced earrings. The necklace length is 19 inches. The earrings are 2 1/2 inches long. The center bead is 3/4" wide and graduates down to just under a 1/2 inch. Easy to close hook and eye clasp.