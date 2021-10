Alaska AK Chugach National Forest Shield Logo - CLEAN design, not distressed. Exclusive design (c) 2019 Scott Larsen Design. Search SFW-FS7 for more forests with this design! From the designer: The original of this has a "distressed" or worn appearance. Some have asked for a non distressed version, so the CLEAN series is here! Lightweight, Classic fit, Double-needle sleeve and bottom hem