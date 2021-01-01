Chula Vista California Retro Vintage City State USA Souvenir Premium T-Shirt

Retro Vintage Chula Vista gifts for those who love California, the Golden State. Vintage Sunset and Mountain with Chula Vista CA Lettering. 70's style Distressed effect California Hometown design. Proud and Strong California gifts, Perfect as Chula Vista souvenir or Chula Vista City Gifts. Chula Vista Hometown pride for Men, Women, Boys and Girls. American Cities and USA States gifts. This premium t-shirt is made of lightweight fine jersey fabric Fit: Men’s fit runs small, size up for a looser fit. Women’s fit is true to size, order usual size.