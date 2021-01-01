LAMARQUE Ciara Jacket in Black. - size M (also in S, XL) LAMARQUE Ciara Jacket in Black. - size M (also in S, XL) Self: 100% lamb leatherLining: 97% poly 3% spandex. Imported. Professional leather clean only. Front zipper closure. Shoulder epaulettes. Zip pockets and cuffs. LARX-WO138. 2400. LAMARQUE specializes in luxurious leather garments, contemporary apparel & elevated outerwear. Designed in Montreal by Creative Director Ifigenia Papadimitriou, the brand is committed to achieving the essence of urban elegance with each design, from polished silk blouses to classically cool leather bikers and everything in between. Season after season, the collection remains perfectly timeless, yet with an iconic, fashion-forward edginess.