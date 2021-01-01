Ciate London Watermelon Burst Hydrating Eye Patches, One Size , Multiple Colors

What it is: A set with six pairs of hydrating eye patches.Highlighted Ingredients: - Niacinamide- Watermelon ExtractIngredient Callouts: Free of parabens. This product is also cruelty-free.What Else You Need to Know: Each hydro-gel patch is infused with skin-smoothing niacinamide, a boosting vitamin complex, and brightening watermelon extract. These skin superstars help to restore, revitalize, and reduce the appearance of fine lines for refreshed under eyes. Suggested Usage:-Remove from the backing sheet and gently press onto the under-eye area. -Chill for 15 to 20 minutes. -For an extra cooling boost, store in the refrigerator before applying. -Size:6 Patches x 3 gIngredients: -Niacinamide-Watermelon Extract Water, Glycerin, Sodium Polyacrylate, 1,2-Hexanediol, Carbomer, Hydroxyacetophenone, Tartaric Acid, Butylene Glycol, Propanediol, Aluminum Glycinate, Hamamelis Virginiana (Witch Hazel) Extract, Disodium EDTA, Centella Asiatica Extract, Titanium Dioxide, Citrullus Lanatus (Watermelon) Fruit Extract, Carrageenan, Hydrolyzed Collagen, Niacinamide, Tocopheryl Acetate.