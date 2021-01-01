Bioderma Cicabio Cream (1.33 fl. oz.)

Bioderma's Cicabio Cream is an all-over moisturizer that alleviates minor discomfort and skin irritation. Its active ingredient, Antalgicine®, quickly reduces the urge to scratch, while antibacterial agents purify the outer layer of skin.Key Ingredients:Antalgicine®: this technology relieves both discomfort and tingling sensations. It decreases the urge to scratch by 40%, as tested by their laboratories.D.A.F.™ Complex: raises the skin’s tolerance threshold.Antibacterial Agents (copper + zinc): purify the epidermis.Key Benefits:Restores the epidermis and moisturizesRelieves discomfort and reduces the urge to scratchProtects damaged skin: semi-occlusive dressing-effect texturePrevents bacterial proliferation thanks to the action of zincGood skin toleranceIts dressing effect texture combined with hyaluronic acid and moisturizing agents forms a breathable film for optimum skin comfort