Use this item at your next BBQ or party! It's sure to be a hit with all your friends. Whether you're celebrating Independence Day or just want to show off your love for cigars, this patriotic design is perfect for any occasion. Cigars, Whiskey, Guns & Freedom - Patriotic 4th of July design for the freedom-loving American who enjoys a cigar and bourbon. Perfect for Independence Day! Lightweight, Classic fit, Double-needle sleeve and bottom hem