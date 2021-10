Poplin shirt with a structured ruffle collar and ruffle trim at the front placket. Ruffle collar Long sleeves Concealed button-front Ruffle trim 100% Cotton Dry clean Imported SIZE & FIT About 24" from shoulder to hem Model measurements: 5'10" tall Model is wearing a US size 4. Advanced Designer - Designer Collections > Paco Rabanne > Saks Fifth Avenue > Barneys. Paco Rabanne. Color: White. Size: 4.