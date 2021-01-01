FRAME Cinched Trouser in Tan. - size 0 (also in 4) FRAME Cinched Trouser in Tan. - size 0 (also in 4) 97% cotton 3% elastane. Dry clean only. Zip fly with hook and eye closure. 4-pocket design. Detachable hip and cuff belts. Lightweight twill fabric. 14.5 at the knee breaks to 15 at the leg opening. Imported. FAME-WP42. LWWB0603. In 2012, London based Swedes Jens Grede and Erik Torstensson came together with the intention of producing the ideal pair of jeans, FRAME Denim collectively brings the quality and legacy of denim manufacturing in Los Angeles, with the influence of a London style, cut and fit.