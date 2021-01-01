superdown Cindi Sequin Mini Dress in Pink. - size XXS (also in S, XS) superdown Cindi Sequin Mini Dress in Pink. - size XXS (also in S, XS) Self & Lining: 100% poly. Hand wash cold. Fully lined. Allover sequin embellishment. Back loop button closure. Open back. Imported. BTWR-WD817. BTD780 H18. superdown is a contemporary label offering on-demand, on-trend, on-social apparel. Always on the pulse of the latest styles, superdown is the go-to for aspiring, trendy, fashion-loving babes who are #superdown for anything.