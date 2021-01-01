Bananhot Cindy Bikini Top in Yellow. - size S (also in M, XS) Bananhot Cindy Bikini Top in Yellow. - size S (also in M, XS) 83% poly 17% elastane. Hand wash cold. Unpadded. Halterneck and back tie closure. Ruffled trim. Made in Israel. BANH-WX17. CINDY TOP. Designed by Israeli models Neta Alchamister and Noa Beny, Bananhot Bikinis - pronounced bah-na-note - is a fashion swimwear line. Their designs are functional, high quality and fashionable, promoting self-confidence and a natural, sun-kissed lifestyle. Bananhot's unique signature prints and cheeky cuts are designed in-house using dreamy color palettes and a fashion-forward sense of style.