Bardot Cindy Mini Sun Dress in White. - size XS (also in L, M, S) Bardot Cindy Mini Sun Dress in White. - size XS (also in L, M, S) Self: 100% viscoseLining: 100% cotton. Made in India. Hand wash. Fully lined. Pull-on styling. Smocked back panel. Ruched drawstring cut-out at bust. BARD-WD436. 56826DB1. Launched in 1996, Australian fashion power house Bardot creates thousands of the hottest fashion styles for women every year. Practical yet playful, Bardot continues to make a mark not only on the Australian fashion scene, but is quickly making inroads on the international fashion market as well