IDUN Minerals - Cinnber Nail Polish - Natural, Mineral, Chip-Resistant, Keratin and Almond Oil Formula - Cruelty Free, 100% Vegan Nail Care - Bordeaux Color, 0.37 fl oz Bottle (I0108530)

GLOSSY AND FULL COVERAGE - IDUN Minerals Cinnober Nail Polish provides extra shine and durability to your manicure or pedicure, leaving your nails glossy and fully covered LONG-LASTING COLOR - This Nail Polish has a 5-Free Mineral Rich Formula that seals and protects your nails for long lasting results INFUSED WITH OILS AND VITAMINS - Our Mineral Nail Polish contains Keratin a protein that is naturally found in nails, Almond Oil, & Vitamins COMBINE WITH OUR OTHER NAIL CARE - IDUN Minerals Cinnober Nail Polish has a hot pink tint; combine with our Nail Oil, Base Coat and Top Coat for a complete Manicure & Pedicure experience HIGH QUALITY NAIL CARE - IDUN Minerals has an extensive line of high quality nail care products and tools that will enhance and enrich your beauty routine with sheer goodness