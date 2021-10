Cipriana is lovely with her colors and creatures of Spring and gold Italian leather. Cipriana comes in the 2 heel heights pictured and can be made to accommodate a wide width. Please consult the size guide. If you're a half size, size up. All of our Italian sandals are handmade to order by our cobbler in store. We offer a 1/2" flat as well as a 1" heel. All custom shoes are final sale.