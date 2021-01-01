Max Mara Ciro Buttoned Corduroy Pencil Skirt

Buttons trim the pockets of this polished pencil skirt while its rich corduroy fabrication finishes with a fall-inspired feel. Banded waist Concealed back zip Side slip pockets Button trim Back vented hem Corduroy finish Stretch lining Cotton/elastane Dry clean Made in Italy SIZE & FIT Pencil silhouette About 36" long Model shown is 5'10" (177cm) wearing a US size 4 ABOUT THE BRAND Max Maras history of impeccable tailoring dates back to 1850, when founder Achille Maramotti's great grandmother owned a fashion atelier in Italy. Since its official launch in 1951, incredible craftsmanship has remained an integral part of the labels heritagefrom its timeless silhouettes in luxe fabrics to sharp suiting, lush wrap coats and sleek accessories. Designer Lifestyle - Max Mara > Max Mara > Saks Fifth Avenue > Barneys. Max Mara. Color: Ultramarine. Size: 6.