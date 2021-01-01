The Black Diamond Cirque 84 Skis Are backcountry touring skis with a super lightweight construction that increases Fitness and hiking Performance. Best in harder Snow, the ABS sidewalls and balanced flex allow you to slice into terrain with ease for expert grip without extra weight. Rise in the tip and tail provides float in powder when you need it, ensuring you can successfully adventure anywhere on the mountain. Whether you're training for a race or just spending a day exploring the backcountry, these skis Are lightweight enough to keep you going all day but powerful enough to take on downhills with ease. Features of the Black Diamond Cirque 84 Skis Versatile 84-mm waist with an all-conditions tip rise and tail Ultralight Pre-preg carbon fiber layup offers a damp, smooth ride with Torsional stiffness and balanced flex Engineered paulownia Wood core 5 mm beveled partial ABS sidewalls with semi-cap construction ABS tail protector with integrated skin-clip tab Titanal binding mounting plate Tip notch for multiple skin attachment methods Optimal use: 30% soft Snow, 70% hard Snow