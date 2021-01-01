Final SALE: For safety reasons, we cannot accept returns on load-bearing Climbing equipment. Sorry for being so mean. Features of the Petzl Cirro Crashpad Maximum protection for the climber Three layers of foam of different densities and structures for better cushioning One-piece hingeless design for uniform cushioning over the entire surface Petzl's Patented Folding System: Zippered flap closure covers the carrying system, for greater protection and to create a storage space during transport Easy to use and carry Adjustable bandolier for quick transport between boulders Multiple handles for easy handling of the open crash pad Handle for carrying the crash pad by hand when it is closed Adjustable shoulder, waist and chest straps with solid metal buckles that Are easy to adjust Can be used for lounging Innovative design and durable materials Waterproof, ultra-durable fabric is reinforced in exposed Areas Protected corners Lower seams in contact with ground Are protected