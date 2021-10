This wrap-style cardigan is equal parts playful and chic in YanYan's colorful cirrus pattern and knit from a comfortable blend of mohair and silk yarns. The brand's founders, Suzzie Chung and Phyllis Chan, take design inspiration from their grandmothers' wardrobes and proudly produce their signature styles in China, bringing slow fashion into one of the world's fast-fashion capitals. 40" length (size Medium) True wrap style with side tie closure