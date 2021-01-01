Citizen Everyday Womens Gold-Tone Stainless Steel Bracelet Watch EQ0603-59P, One Size

Like clockwork, this elegant watch delivers precision timing every second of the day, thanks to quartz movement. Look closer and you’ll see a subtly textured dial with sword-style hands and indices against a neutral background for easy legibility.Brand: CitizenDial Color: ChampagneStrap: Gold-tone stainless steelClasp: Push-button foldoverMovement: QuartzCase Width: 27.5mmCase Thickness: 8mmBracelet Dimensions: 7¼" long; 14mm wideModel No.: EQ0603-59PSpecial Features: Date displayJewelry photos are enlarged to show detail.